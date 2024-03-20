(Video) Conor Bradley says Andy Roberson has been ‘battering’ one piece of advice into him

Conor Bradley has praised Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson for the ‘brilliant’ advice he’s received from the latter ever since breaking into the senior squad at Anfield.

The 20-year-old has been a regular presence in the Reds’ starting line-up over the past couple of months, stepping up commendably to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury-enforced absence.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Scotland next Tuesday, in which he’ll come up against his fellow LFC full-back, the Tyrone youngster said that the ex-Hull defender has been a huge help to him during his breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Bradley stated: “Andy’s been brilliant with me. Since I came into the Liverpool squad he’s been helping me through the whole time, giving me little tips and settling the nerves before games.”

When asked what’s the best piece of advice Robertson has given, the 20-year-old replied: “Probably just the consistency. He just keeps battering me about being consistent and to keep doing the same things every day.”

Ever since stepping up in Trent’s absence, the Northern Ireland youngster has shown that consistency with a series of dynamic and mature performances, a feat made all the more commendable in the context of suffering the bereavement of his father only a few weeks ago.

If Bradley continues to exhibit the qualities that he’s shown at Liverpool so far, his ceiling is limitless.

You can view the right-back’s comments on Robertson below, via @SkySportsPL on X: