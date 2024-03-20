(Video) Liverpool fans will be astonished at what David James has done in Sunday League match

To Liverpool fans who can recall the 1990s, David James will always be remembered as a long-serving goalkeeper who was literally the first name on the teamsheet for several years running, despite an unfortunate reputation for costly errors.

Now 53, the ex-England international recently came out of retirement to play for AFC Hutwood in Division One of the City of Southampton Sunday Football League in their fixture against Madeinheath United, following a plea on social media (Daily Echo).

It proved to be an inspired decision by whoever reached out to him, as the former Reds ‘keeper emulated one of his Anfield successors in Alisson Becker by scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

This was no last-gasp header from a corner kick, though – James was entrusted with a free kick from distance which struck the post and then ricocheted off the unfortunate opposition goalkeeper before rolling into the net.

Nearly two centuries on from when Stuart Pearce stunned us all by deploying him as a makeshift striker for Manchester City on the final day of the 2004/05 Premier League season, the 53-year-old showed that he might just lay claim to being football’s ultimate utility man!

You can view James’ match-winning free kick below, via @AFCHutwood on X: