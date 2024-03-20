Liverpool fans will be revelling in ESPN commentator’s insight on working alongside Richard Hughes

One commentator who’s worked alongside Richard Hughes in the past has lauded Liverpool’s appointment of the 44-year-old as the club’s new sporting director.

The Reds confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, with the ex-Portsmouth midfielder the second major boardroom addition at Anfield in recent days after Michael Edwards.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

ESPN’s lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae – who can also be heard on the FIFA/EA FC series – worked with Hughes on BT Sport in the past, and he’s spoken very highly of Jorg Schmadtke’s successor at LFC.

The broadcaster posted on X: “Richard Hughes is one of the sharpest people I’ve worked with in football. Liverpool have made a very good decision here. Great to see a Scot in such a prominent role.”

Richard Hughes is one of the sharpest people I’ve worked with in football. Liverpool have made a very good decision here. Great to see a Scot in such a prominent role. https://t.co/LzlMs3IqKG — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) March 20, 2024

READ MORE: After Edwards and Hughes: Journalist specifies the ‘next’ key figure Liverpool want to bring in

READ MORE: ‘We are planning…’ – Leverkusen chief fires Xabi Alonso statement of intent to Liverpool

Rae’s insight into working alongside Hughes will further heighten excitement among Liverpool fans over the 44-year-old being hired as our new sporting director.

He’s also the man that Edwards wanted on board, and the former’s appointment as CEO of Football last week has duly helped to get the Scot through the door at Anfield.

He pulled off some highly impressive coups at Bournemouth, including Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo, while Harry Redknapp previously waxed lyrical about the Scot’s incredible breath and depth of knowledge when it comes to footballers.

As highlighted by Sky Sports‘ Mark McAdam, Hughes can also avail of ‘good connections’ in Serie A from his time growing up in Italy.

There are numerous reasons for Liverpool fans to feel hugely excited about the 44-year-old’s addition to the Anfield boardroom – not least because it could now turbo-charge the search for our next manager.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!