Michael Edwards confirms huge news coming out of Liverpool this afternoon

Michael Edwards has expressed his delight at the news of Richard Hughes’ appointment as the club’s next sporting director.

The former Portsmouth star is due to officially take over responsibilities at the AXA training centre come June 1.

“I’m delighted Richard has agreed to join us in this vitally important position,” the CEO of Football told the club’s official website.

“I’ve known him for half of my life in a professional and personal capacity and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely.

“He has outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions which benefit the organisations he represents.

“Both Richard and I are aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with working in this capacity for a club such as this. The fact he is excited and energised by the challenge ahead is important.

“It is clear to everyone that Jürgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

“As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin – and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim.”

This follows the club’s decision to end ties with temporary sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso recently proved why he’d be a perfect Klopp replacement at Liverpool

READ MORE: Exclusive: Neil Jones lifts lid on what Liverpool contacts told him last week amid Michael Edwards return

A history of working with Michael Edwards

What fans can count on right from the off is that Edwards will bring with him a track record of success at Liverpool Football Club.

The celebrated former sporting director at Anfield played a large part in our success in recent years, prior to his initial departure two years ago.

Having previously also worked with Richard Hughes during his playing days at Portsmouth and built up a relationship of trust, the pair will be operating on the same wavelength ahead of the next campaign.

It bodes extremely well ahead of the many unknowns of the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment, how Reds must respond to United setback and much more!