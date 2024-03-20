(Video) Catchy new Liverpool chant got matchday airing at Old Trafford on Sunday

Liverpool fans at Old Trafford on Sunday unleashed a catchy new chant serenading Wataru Endo.

Last week, footage from The Ragamuffins – who are responsible for the legendary ‘Si Senor‘ ditty in honour of Bobby Firmino – went viral featuring Reds supporters singing along to the tune of ABBA’s ‘Voulez Vous’ with modified lyrics to toast the Japanese midfielder.

The chant was duly heard from the away end in Manchester during our 4-3 defeat to Erik ten Hag’s United in the FA Cup.

The more we hear it, the more we absolutely love it, and it surely won’t be long until it becomes an Anfield favourite to go along with the thumping songs for Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and others!

You can check out the Endo chant below, via @asim_lfc on X: