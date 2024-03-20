After Edwards and Hughes: Journalist specifies the ‘next’ key figure Liverpool want to bring in

The last nine days have been hugely productive off the pitch for Liverpool FC, with two major appointments confirmed.

Off the back of Michael Edwards returning to the club, this time in the role of CEO of Football, Richard Hughes was today announced as the Reds’ new sporting director.

Journalist Graeme Bailey shared that significant news on X (via CaughtOffside) and also specified that the ‘next stop’ for the newly-installed Anfield hierarchy is to finalise the identity of Jurgen Klopp’s successor as manager, with one preferred candidate clearly in mind.

The reporter tweeted: “Richard Hughes confirmed as part of Liverpool’s new footballing department under Michael Edwards. Edwards and Hughes in place – FSG’s plans are going very well. Next stop…Xabi Alonso.”

Reliable sources such as Fabrizio Romano have repeatedly indicated that Liverpool wanted to get a new sporting director in place before turning their full attention towards the managerial search.

Now that Hughes’ appointment has been confirmed, that should see the Anfield hierarchy step up the charm offensive for Alonso, who incredibly has yet to taste defeat in charge of Bayer Leverkusen all season.

The Bundesliga leaders’ CEO Fernand Carro is adamant that the 42-year-old will still be at the BayArena this summer and beyond, but surely the 2010 World Cup winner must be some bit tempted by the interest from the club he represented as a player for five years in the 2000s.

Liverpool have already done tremendously well in recent days to get both Edwards and Hughes through the door, and if they can get their managerial vacancy filled in the near future, that should set things up nicely for the brains trust to get to work on players’ contracts and strategising a plan of attack for the summer transfer window,

If it is to be Alonso who’s handed the reins once Klopp departs, that’d represent a serious coup for the Reds and offer huge optimism heading into a new era at Anfield.

