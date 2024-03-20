Pep Guardiola could still have Liverpool wish granted as league revelation emerges

Pep Guardiola may have felt disappointed to see Liverpool crash out of the FA Cup against Manchester United.

A 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford not only ended the visitors’ hopes of an improbable quadruple trophy haul, but also dismissed the possibility of one final reunion with the Spanish head coach in the cup.

“I don’t think so. We could play FA Cup in the future. He’s young. I’m young … I respect completely his decision. I spoke with him and had the feeling that he will be back sooner than later. He loves football, his passion is there,” the former Barcelona boss had told reporters (via The Guardian) in early March.

Liverpool.com now reports that there is the (albeit slim) possibility of a playoff tie being arranged.

This would rely on both the Reds and Manchester City ending level on points, goals scored and goal difference.

Prior two league meetings would enable a playoff

Imagine the Premier League title being decided by a playoff tie between two of the best outfits English football has ever seen! And in Jurgen Klopp’s final season no less.

It’s worth pointing out that, normally, the head-to-head record and away goals registered would be considered as tie breakers. With both sides drawing 1-1 at the Etihad and Anfield, of course, both would be negated.

Still, we’d judge the remaining criteria to be highly unlikely to be met over the remainder of the campaign.

That said, wouldn’t it be something for the league to be decided in such a manner!

