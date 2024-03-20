Next Liverpool manager: Hughes’ contacts could see 44-y/o manager slide ahead of Alonso

Richard Hughes’ admiration of Roberto De Zerbi could lead Liverpool to appoint the Italian as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

That is, of course, if the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss compares favourably to the Reds’ alternative candidates.

“He also sought to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as Bournemouth manager following the departure of Scott Parker in 2022, only for a delay in the change of ownership at the club allowing Brighton & Hove Albion to entice the Italian instead,” Paul Joyce reported for The Times.

“De Zerbi will feature on the list of candidates to replace Jürgen Klopp in the summer, while Hughes knows Xabi Alonso’s agent, Iñaki Ibáñez, as he also represents Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

“It will be Hughes who will make that appointment with support from Edwards, although he will not micromanage the new incumbent.”

There’s no question the current Brighton & Hove Albion boss would have been a coup for Bournemouth, though questions remain as to whether his calibre suits a move to Anfield.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Liverpool and Roberto De Zerbi

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool fans to pay close attention to 39-y/o coach ‘appreciated in England’

Richard Hughes has links to take advantage of

It’s hugely reassuring to hear that Hughes’ contacts could play a pivotal role in landing our next manager.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp is going to be next to impossible – the next man to walk through the doors of the AXA training centre will very much have to be their own person and willing to imprint their own brand of football.

It sounds like we could very well end up having quite the set of picks if our new sporting director can pull the right strings.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!