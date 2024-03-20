£110k-p/w EPL ace names Liverpool player who ‘can be annoying’ – and it’s meant as a compliment

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has branded one member of Liverpool’s current squad as ‘annoying’, and he means it as a compliment.

The £110,000-per-week Sweden international was speaking to Premier League Productions (18 March, 17:40) when he was asked to name the most difficult defender he’s faced.

The 23-year-old duly gave his answer, followed by a swift explanation, saying: “[Virgil] Van Dijk. Those fast players. You know when somebody is really fast and can be annoying?”

Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to Van Dijk’s world-class brilliance throughout his six years at Anfield, and it’s something that Kulusevski has also seen for himself across four meetings against the Dutchman during his time with Spurs.

The Reds captain is indeed renowned for his superb pace, even at 32 years of age and having been sidelined for nine months with an ACL injury after Jordan Pickford’s assault in the Merseyside derby in 2020.

Our number 4 didn’t reach his usual standards last season, but since the summer he’s rediscovered the levels which saw him come second in the Ballon D’Or rankings in 2019 and scoop the PFA Player of the Year prize.

It’s not just Kulusevski who must’ve been left frustrated at the task of trying to get the better of Van Dijk, particularly in a foot race.

Keep being ‘annoying’, Virgil – we absolutely love it!

