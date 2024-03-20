(Video) Steve Nicol was rightly fuming after Webb’s explanation of Doku-Mac Allister incident

Steve Nicol didn’t hold back in voicing his disgust at Howard Webb’s explanation over the VAR decision which overshadowed Liverpool’s recent 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The Reds were denied what looked a clear penalty in stoppage time after Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister on the chest, but the officials in Stockley Park ludicrously decided that the Belgian had played the ball first and that both players ‘come in high’.

PGMOL chief Webb explained (as per ESPN FC): “You see something that’s pretty subjective and therefore stays out of it, and the feedback we’ve had from people within the game is that this is a pretty subjective situation. It’s split opinion.”

That cut little ice with Nicol on ESPN FC, who said: “There was another piece to that which we didn’t see where he says that it’s ‘unfortunate’ that Doku catches Mac Allister in the chest. I mean, that’s all you need to hear.

“When was it ever OK, regardless of whether he got the ball or not? Listen, does he get the ball first? Yes, but he carries on and sticks his studs into the chest of Mac Allister. It’s just nonsense, it really is.”

When the presenter mentioned that, according to Webb, an ‘independent committee’ including three former players came to a split decision of 4-1 in favour of the VAR decision, Nicol shot back: “Isn’t that weird? It’s like policing yourself and coming up with the right answer. Independent, so it is? I don’t think so.”

The former Liverpool defender is right to be raging over the flimsy explanation for justifying Michael Oliver’s on-field verdict, and that of Stuart Attwell in Stockley Park.

We’ve watched it numerous times and, even if he gets a slight touch to the ball, Doku’s foot was already high, and he certainly didn’t pull out of the chest-high contact on Mac Allister.

Once again, it seems that officials are being overprotected for decisions which appear inexplicable. It’s no wonder football fans have so little trust in the VAR process in the Premier League.

