‘Everyone says’: Gerard Pique makes Liverpool and Xabi Alonso point amid ‘perfect season’

Gerard Pique has opted not to commit to sharing his prediction over former international teammate Xabi Alonso’s future.

The pair have gone in considerably contrasting directions since the end of their playing days, with the latter now managing in Germany.

The 37-year-old acknowledged the links with Liverpool amid the Spaniard’s remarkable campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

“He is having the perfect season in not losing. Let’s see next year what he’s doing. Everyone says Liverpool will be an option after Klopp leaves, so let’s see,” the World Cup winner told Sky Sports.

Pique has since established the ‘King’s League’ in Barcelona, a seven-aside football league with differing rules to the normal sport.

Liverpool’s next manager must be able to build on Klopp’s work

It would be a shame of epic proportions to see the foundations Jurgen Klopp has helped build squandered by the next Liverpool manager.

We’re reasonably confident that won’t be the case for whoever comes in through the door of the AXA training centre.

A manager like Alonso would instantly set tongues wagging in the red half of Merseyside. The 42-year-old already has a track record of developing young talent and building a side in Leverkusen that doesn’t know when it’s beaten.

Give him Liverpool’s resources and our remarkable team behind the scenes and we’re convinced he’ll soar.

