‘I’m sure’: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool update every fan will be glad to hear

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool and Bayern are set for an intense battle to secure Xabi Alonso’s signature.

The former Reds midfielder is highly sought-after amid a remarkable campaign leading Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

“I’m sure that Liverpool will fight until the end to get Xabi Alonso,” the Italian told the JD Football YouTube channel. “I see Liverpool and Bayern really fighting for the Spanish manager. It’s going to be an interesting one in the upcoming weeks and months.”

The CaughtOffside columnist went on to add: “Trust me, Liverpool and Bayern will really try their best, also Bayern are already pushing for that. So, it’s going to be a crazy battle I think in April.”

It remains unclear, for the time being, where the 42-year-old’s current preference is out of his two old clubs.

Liverpool can now rival Bayern properly with behind-the-scenes update

The appointment of Richard Hughes as the club’s next sporting director has boxed off a major incoming ahead of the next campaign.

Critically, it means the Scot and his former Portsmouth colleague Michael Edwards can “officially” begin the process of finding a Jurgen Klopp successor.

It’s understood that the Bournemouth technical director will be allowed to lead this process. This is despite not taking over the role in question until June 1.

Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are also thought to be appreciated at Anfield.

Though Alonso remains the clear favourite for the Liverpool job, as things currently stand.

