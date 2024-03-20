Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool fans to pay close attention to 39-y/o coach ‘appreciated in England’

Xabi Alonso continues to attract plaudits with his style of football and indomitable team spirit at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Spanish head coach is not the only name appreciated in England nor Liverpool, however.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ruben Amorim is another European coach carrying an increasing degree of clout.

“In terms of other names, for example, another one who is really appreciated in England and also Liverpool, is Ruben Amorim,” the Guardian reporter spoke on the JD Football YouTube channel.

“Sporting manager, doing very well in Portugal, really appreciated. He has a release clause for €30m.

“So it’s not going to be an easy one. You know when there’s a Portuguese club when there is a clause it’s always difficult to negotiate. But Ruben Amorim is a very good one, appreciated in England, so I would keep an eye on him.”

The 39-year-old has steered his Sporting side to the top of the Primeira Liga table. The Lisbon-based outfit find themselves a point ahead of Roger Schmidt’s Benfica with a game in hand.

Could Liverpool’s next manager come from Portugal?

We know Liverpool’s recruitment team loves a shopping trip to Portugal, but could a manager from the Primeira Liga be the next to make the step up?

Is Amorim, in particular, the right man for the job?

Credit where credit is due, Sporting hadn’t one a league title since 2002 before the former Benfica footballer entered the frame and secured silverware in 2021.

Whether that’s enough of a significant indicator of potential success in England will be up to Richard Hughes to determine.

