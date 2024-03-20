‘Documents are signed’ – Major off-field Liverpool appointment is ‘imminent’ after Romano update

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are set to complete a major backroom appointment at Anfield.

A week on from Michael Edwards’ return to the club as their new CEO of Football, the Reds are on the brink of finalising Richard Hughes as sporting director, filling the void left by Jorg Schmadtke’s exit at the end of the January transfer window.

Taking to X late on Tuesday night, the Italian posted: “It’s all done between Liverpool and Richard Hughes since 15 days ago. Announcement, imminent.”

Romano followed up on Wednesday morning by stating: “All documents are signed for new Liverpool director Richard Hughes to be unveiled as part of new #LFC structure. Club very happy with their choice, driven and wanted by new CEO Michael Edwards.”

Hughes’ appointment has been on the cards for a few days now, but Romano’s tweets firmly indicate that an official announcement should arrive from Liverpool quite soon.

Between Edwards’ return to Anfield and the hiring of a new sporting director, the Reds will have had a very progressive couple of weeks off the pitch, with the foundations now in place to step up the search for a new manager and plot a strategy for the summer transfer window.

The new setup will also be tasked with overseeing some crucial contract renewals, with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all having just 15 months left on their current deals.

Hughes will arrive with a glowing reputation from his work at Bournemouth, and it helps further that he’s very much Edwards’ choice for the role at Liverpool.

His imminent appointment provides the perfect lift for the Reds after a bitterly disappointing weekend on the pitch, and just in time for the post-international break run-in, with two trophies still to be sought.

