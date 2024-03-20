Richard Hughes outlines what Liverpool fans can now expect from him as sporting director

Richard Hughes has confirmed his role with Liverpool, working in conjunction with Michael Edwards ‘and leading the football operations team already in place’.

The Bournemouth technical director is set to join the Reds in full capacity on June 1.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity,” the Bournemouth technical director shared, via liverpoolfc.com.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jürgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.

“That’s really what the job entails: you have to make the kind of good decisions which enhance the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the supporters. It is what Liverpool have done well for a very long time and the benefits are there for everyone to see.”

One of the most important jobs the Scot will oversee – and well before he officially links up with the team at the AXA training centre – is finding a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Will Richard Hughes be the right fit for Liverpool?

Actions speak louder than words, so the old adage goes.

That said, Hughes is very well regarded at Bournemouth, having brought in the likes of Dominic Solanke, Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake during his time on the south coast.

There have been some duds in amongst that, it has to be said. Though, that’s surely to be expected given how the Cherries’ resources pale in comparison to what’s on offer at Anfield.

Ultimately, one thing we all have to bear in mind is that the 44-year-old is very much Michael Edwards’ pick. If our old sporting director believes his former colleague at Portsmouth is the right man – who are we to judge?

What do Liverpool need in the summer transfer window?

There are a few potentially seismic fires to put out ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Contract situations with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold must be quickly addressed for one.

Failure to extend our Egyptian King’s terms will force our hand when it comes to bolstering the forward line. Though, either way, we could probably do with reinforcing the right wing moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether Joel Matip’s contract will be extended beyond his rehabilitation. That said, bringing in a top, young centre-half must be considered a priority for Hughes.

