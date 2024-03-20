What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Liverpool and Roberto De Zerbi

‘Many clubs’ are understood to be keeping a watching brief on Roberto De Zerbi’s situation.

The Brighton boss is one of several managerial targets under consideration at Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that any interested suitor, however, will be forced to fork out a release clause worth around £13m for his services.

“Another name I would include in potential list is Roberto De Zerbi,” the Guardian reporter spoke on the JD Football YouTube channel.

“De Zerbi is doing very well at Brighton. Many clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

“From what I am hearing, there is a release clause also in this case. It is something around £13m. Let’s see if Liverpool will decide to go for him or not.

“At the moment there is not something concrete. I still believe they will try for Xabi Alonso until the end.”

The Seagulls find themselves embroiled in a battle for European football in the Premier League, with two points separating them from the Conference League spot in seventh.

Liverpool’s next manager: De Zerbi an ideal fit?

We shouldn’t judge De Zerbi too harshly given that he’s effectively had to make do with a side that lost both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the same window.

With that in mind, the Seagulls have performed quite admirably whilst juggling European competition and top-flight duties.

It’s still in the realm of possibility too that the south coast-based outfit finishes on par with their sixth-placed finish last term (62 points).

We’re not so sure whether it’ll be enough to put him ahead of Xabi Alonso in the rankings, though it wouldn’t harm his case.

