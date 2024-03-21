Four Klopp signings could have joined Bournemouth instead if Richard Hughes had his way

It’s intriguing to talk to managers about the signings that failed to materialise and the players their club held interest in.

In Richard Hughes’ case – doubly so! Paul Joyce reported that the Bournemouth technical director ‘targeted’ Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott, whilst identifying fellow Jurgen Klopp signings in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as ideal options.

“There should be little sense of trepidation for Richard Hughes as he prepares to officially take over as Liverpool’s sporting director at the end of the season,” the Times reporter wrote.

“After all, there were times during his tenure as Bournemouth’s football administrator that he found himself on the same wavelength and displaying the same vision as those already in situ during one of Anfield’s golden periods.

“Hughes targeted Andrew Robertson at Hull City, Fulham’s Harvey Elliott and pushed for Charlton Athletic’s Joe Gomez during his time on the south coast, while also identifying Celtic’s Virgil van Dijk and Roma’s Alisson as signings that, in an ideal world, he would have pursued.”

Due to the financial constraints down on the south coast, of course, the Cherries could never be too ambitious with their moves in the market.

That said, it’s encouraging to hear of our incoming sporting director having as strong an eye for a player as Michael Edwards.

Another golden era for the next Liverpool manager?

That will be the hope of an entire fanbase mustering the emotional strength to say goodbye to one of the greatest managers in Liverpool’s history.

Much like Hughes, it’s worth noting that whoever next comes in through the doors of the AXA training centre will have a world-class framework in place waiting for them.

If our new sporting director can build on his good work with Bournemouth and spearhead a new era of incredible signings, we’ll be in very good shape indeed.

