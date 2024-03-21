Good news for Liverpool fans as Richard Hughes’ unsuccessful Bournemouth transfers explained

Richard Hughes’ time at Bournemouth hasn’t necessarily been a tale of total success.

The former footballer turned technical director has at least a few blemishes on his record including Jordan Ibe and Brad Smith.

It should be noted, however, that the incoming Liverpool sporting director was considered ‘less of a driving force’ in those transfers.

“While a list of players Hughes signed at Bournemouth includes names such as Nathan Aké, David Brooks, Aaron Ramsdale and Dominic Solanke, it would be remiss not to mention Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith who were far less successful deals earlier in his reign as technical director,” Paul Joyce wrote for The Times. “Both were signed from Liverpool, although it is understood Hughes was less of a driving force in those deals, which served as a lesson to him.”

The Scot is set to officially take over his new duties at the AXA training centre on June 1.

Next Liverpool manager: How will Hughes help?

Ben Jacobs has already established that the Cherries employee will now lead the search for a Jurgen Klopp successor before officially linking up with us.

It’s extremely good news ahead of what will likely be a critical April in Liverpool’s future as we look to find a head coach capable of continuing where our German tactician left off.

Our money, at the moment, would be on Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, though we can’t discount Hughes’ prior links to Roberto De Zerbi.

Likewise, it would be remiss of us to forget about the good work being accomplished by Ruben Amorim in Portugal.

