Not Salah: Fabrizio Romano now lifts lid on another potential Liverpool exit

Fabrizio Romano has dispelled the rumours linking PSG with a move for Luis Diaz.

The Guardian reporter jumped on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon to confirm that the Reds have yet to be approached by PSG for their Colombian wide man.

🔴🇨🇴 Liverpool have not been approached by Paris Saint-Germain for Luis Díaz so far, no negotiations or talks taking place.#LFC not showing any desire or plan to sell Díaz, considered key top player. PSG have different priorities and currently not working on Luis Díaz deal. pic.twitter.com/2AvMwYtkuz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2024

This follows on from a report originating from Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna claiming that the French outfit had already made contact with the 27-year-old’s entourage.

Luis Diaz remains committed to Liverpool

Even if PSG had been keen on adding Diaz to their ranks, it would be bold to assume that the former FC Porto man would be prepared to jump ship.

Even accounting for Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure, the left-sided winger finds himself in one of the most exciting young squads in Europe.

Add a highly-talented, energetic new manager to the mix this summer and we’d be surprised if any were more than happy to follow our affable German tactician out of the door.

Diaz is staying put until further notice – expect the same from most, if not all, of his colleagues at Anfield.

