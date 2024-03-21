Contact made: PSG open talks with ‘impeccable’ 27-y/o Liverpool player’s agent – report

Luis Diaz is reportedly being targeted by PSG ahead of the summer transfer window.

Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna reports (as relayed on X by Hadrien Grenier) that the French outfit has made contact with the Colombian’s agent.

“Qatar’s priority to strengthen PSG’s attack is Luis Diaz! Contact has even already been made with his agent.

“Considered a player with an impeccable state of mind who also knows how to defend, he ticks as many boxes as possible.

“However, the idea is not unanimous internally. Luis Campos, for example, is not thrilled: he favors younger players with greater room for improvement. Also, for the moment, Liverpool do not want to sell him.”

🚨 La priorité du Qatar pour renforcer l’attaque du PSG est Luis Diaz ! Le contact a même déjà été pris avec son agent. Considéré comme un joueur à l’état d’esprit irréprochable et qui sait aussi défendre, il coche un maximum de case. 🇨🇴✅ Néanmoins, l’idée ne fait pas… pic.twitter.com/vxZCkIzQJq — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) March 20, 2024

The former FC Porto star has been in terrific form for Liverpool this term, registering 16 goal contributions in 39 games (across all competitions) – six of those coming from his last seven Premier League games.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano is hearing about Mo Salah and Liverpool ahead of Klopp exit

READ MORE: Richard Hughes massively annoyed Liverpool after beating Michael Edwards to £13m signing

Could Klopp’s exit inspire an exodus?

The short answer is no.

As unpredictable as Liverpool’s future without Jurgen Klopp at the helm might be, FSG have made great pains to mitigate the risk with the appointment of Michael Edwards in particular.

The superb framework behind the scenes and the irrefutable reality of a world-class, young squad available for the next manager makes this an exciting project moving forward.

We’d hope that would be enough to convince the likes of Diaz and Co. not to jump ship at the earliest opportunity.

We’ll wait for the new manager, of course, but how could anyone say that the Ligue 1 side presents a more exciting environment to be in than Liverpool?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!