What Fabrizio Romano is hearing about Mo Salah and Liverpool ahead of Klopp exit

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a £150m package had been prepared by Saudi for Mo Salah the prior summer.

The Egyptian King, however, had designs on continuing to ply his trade for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for another season.

“In the final week of August, from what I’m hearing, they from Saudi sent the proposal which was around £100m plus add-ons which was around a £150m package for Mo Salah,” the Italian spoke on JD Football’s YouTube channel. “It was massive money and Liverpool decided to say no together with the player to continue together for one more season.

Whether the 31-year-old’s current position could change radically at the end of the season remains to be seen.

Romano did note that the project presented to the former Roma sharpshooter, in the wake of the manager’s exit, will play a key part in his future beyond the 2023/24 season.

“From Saudi, the interest is still there. They will try again, they want to try again. At the moment there is no discussion with Liverpool or with Mo as they know they are 100% focused on this season.

“So let’s see what happens in the summer in terms of proposal and negotiations. I’m sure Saudi will try again for Mo Salah but I’m also sure that Mo is very happy in Liverpool.

“So I think it’s going to be important to see what Liverpool present to Mo Salah in terms of project.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Richard Hughes massively annoyed Liverpool after beating Michael Edwards to £13m signing

READ MORE: Four Klopp signings could have joined Bournemouth instead if Richard Hughes had his way

Could Mo Salah leave Liverpool this summer?

Whilst we can appreciate that the financial package potentially on offer from Saudi would be difficult to say no to for any footballer, it’s hard to imagine Salah giving up on top-tier competitive football so soon.

With the greatest respect to the Saudi Pro League, it doesn’t come close to the quality of Ligue 1, let alone the Premier League.

We know playing at the highest level possible does drive our top goalscorer. So, with that in mind, why on earth would he depart the club this coming summer?

It’s highly unlikely in our eyes, but only time will tell for certain.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!