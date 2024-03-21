‘Hit the roof’: Two key players’ long-term Liverpool futures now uncertain with Klopp exit

Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez are understood to have been furious over news of Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit.

Ryan Gravenberch, who joined the Hungarian international in switching to Liverpool this summer, is likewise ‘unhappy’ with the situation.

“Sources have indicated that, contrary to previous reports, senior Anfield players did have an inkling that the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund head coach was considering leaving the club. This came from informal discussions held in Singapore during the club’s pre-season tour,” Steve Kay reported for Football Transfers.

“These did not, however, extend to newer signings like Nunez and Szoboszlai, who joined up on long contracts in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Both are said to have “hit the roof” at the announcement.

“In addition to this pair, it is also believed that Ryan Gravenberch is unhappy with the turn of events.

“While these players have been left unsettled by Klopp’s imminent departure and the manner it has been handled by the Liverpool board, it is not expected to have an impact on the long-term future of the players at the club.”

The reporter did go on to note that though this development is ‘not expected’ to impact the players’ long-term futures at L4, it does inspire a degree of uncertainty.

“Nunez and Szoboszlai do not have plans to talk to their agents and review their position with the Reds, where there is still no clear succession plan for Klopp in place. Both remain content to stay with the club for now,” Kay wrote. “There is no doubt, however, that Klopp was a major pull for both to join Liverpool and their long-term future on Merseyside has become less certain.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Good news for Liverpool fans as Richard Hughes’ unsuccessful Bournemouth transfers explained

READ MORE: Four Klopp signings could have joined Bournemouth instead if Richard Hughes had his way

Who Liverpool bring in as their next manager will be critical

You can hardly blame the likes of Nunez and Co. for feeling a little disappointed.

Jurgen Klopp is rightly considered one of the greatest managers in the club’s history, joining a pantheon of coaches to have transformed our fortunes on and off the pitch.

It only means that Richard Hughes will have his work cut out for him to find a manager who can inspire a similar level of devotion, not to mention silverware!

With that in mind, it’s understood we’ll be fighting with Bayern Munich until the bitter end for Xabi Alonso’s signature.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!