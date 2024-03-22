(Video) Harvey Elliott leaves ‘keeper blushing with cheeky goal for England U21s

Given the calibre of footballer Harvey Elliott already is at 20 years of age – he probably shouldn’t still be plying his trade in England’s U21s set-up.

The Liverpool footballer showed his class to secure an opener against Azerbaijan, timing his run perfectly to get in behind before a world-class touch gave him time to poke the ball past the ‘keeper in a one-on-one.

When’s his call-up coming, Gareth Southgate? You’re missing an incredibly talented player from our point of view.

