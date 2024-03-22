(Video) Ex-Liverpool trio send heartfelt messages to Sven-Goran Eriksson ahead of Legends match

Three former Liverpool players have sent heartfelt messages of support and gratitude to Sven-Goran Eriksson ahead of tomorrow’s Legends match at Anfield.

The 76-year-old will take charge of the LFC side for the fixture against Ajax, having been given the opportunity after revealing in January that he has ‘at best’ a year to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former England manager spoke to Channel 4 ahead of Saturday’s fixture, with commentator Steve Bower showing him a video of several ex-Three Lions players paying tribute to him.

Joe Cole thanked Eriksson for making his ‘dream come true’ by selecting him for two World Cups, while Michael Owen wished him ‘all the very best’.

Steven Gerrard, who’s part of the Liverpool Legends squad this weekend, sent the 76-year-old his ‘love and support’ and said that it’ll be ‘really special’ to see him person at Anfield.

The match promises to be a wonderful occasion, not least because of Sven’s involvement. We hope he thoroughly enjoys fulfilling a lifelong ambition to manage the Reds tomorrow – he can be assured of the warmest of receptions in L4.

You can view the tributes to Eriksson below (from 8:14), via Channel 4 Sport on YouTube: