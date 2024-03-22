‘Why not…’ – Liverpool-supporting 26y/o would jump at Anfield move if the opportunity comes up

One defender who was linked with Liverpool during the January transfer window has said that he’s open to joining the Reds if the opportunity were to come up in the future.

A few weeks ago, the agent of David Hancko said that they were in contact with the Anfield club regarding the Feyenoord centre-back, who didn’t rule out the possibility of a move to Merseyside later in his career, although he’s also pledged a loyalty to his current employers for the foreseeable.

Speaking to Slovakian outlet Aktuality, the 26-year-old declared: “I was there once for a match [Liverpool], but there’s nothing yet and with the fact that I signed a new contract, it won’t be easy; but of course I’m not hiding that if something came and it made sense for us, like the transfer made sense from Sparta [Prague] to Feyenoord, why not?

“I think the right time will come in my career, but even if I don’t leave, I will play in the Champions League with Feyenoord, where I have a great relationship with the fans and the whole club.”

In the same interview, Hancko revealed that he became a boyhood Liverpool fan after watching the 2005 Champions League final, with the arrival of compatriot Martin Skrtel three years later strengthening his affection for the Reds.

Given Liverpool’s proud history and their current standing as one of the top clubs in Europe, it’s natural that many players would aspire to represent the club at some point in their career, especially if – like Hancko – they’re a childhood Reds supporter.

The Slovakian is contracted to Feyenoord until 2028, having signed a new deal just last month (Transfermarkt), but a footballer’s situation can alter drastically in a relatively short space of time (e.g. change of manager, loss of first-team place, long-term injury, developments in personal life).

Similarly, LFC are currently well-stocked at centre-back and left-back, the two positions where the 26-year-old can play. Should that change over the next couple of transfer windows, though, Richard Hughes might just decide that the defender is worth an approach.

If that proves to be the case, Hancko’s childhood affection for Liverpool could potentially help to swing a deal in our favour, especially if the Reds are riding high and the new manager makes a convincing sales pitch to the player.

