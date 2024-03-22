Liverpool-linked 26y/o could have Anfield audition very soon after voicing come-and-get-me message

Liverpool avoided Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw last week, but their clash against Atalanta has still thrown up an interesting narrative.

The Reds have recently been linked with Teun Koopmeiners, who used an interview with De Telegraaf on Thursday to issue what might be interpreted as a come-and-get-me plea.

The 26-year-old said: “I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer. But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta.”

The Dutch playmaker added: “My fiancée and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England I could even bear the rainy days there… I hope options present themselves so I can think about it, and then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”

Atalanta’s upcoming visit to Anfield on 11 April presents Koopmeiners with the prefect opportunity to use that Europa League quarter-final as something of an audition for a prospective transfer to Liverpool.

Now that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are in place, there should be greater clarity as to the kind of player that the Reds are seeking in the summer; and based on recent form, the 26-year-old has the potential to thrive under whoever the new manager if utilised in the right manner.

The Dutchman has netted seven goals in his last eight Serie A games, including two against Juventus in his most recent outing (Transfermarkt).

Koopmeiners may also be having a quiet word with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo about Liverpool during their time together on international duty this week, with the Oranje facing Andy Robertson and Scotland tonight.

Whether Edwards, Hughes and the new manager fancy a move for the playmaker remains to be seen, but in light of his bombshell interview to the Dutch outlet, don’t be surprised if he uses Atalanta’s upcoming tie against the Reds as the perfect opportunity to try and earn a potential move to Anfield in the summer.

