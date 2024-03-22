Exclusive: Liverpool legend sends six-word warning to Gerrard and Torres ahead of training session

The Liverpool legends squad is assembling ahead of a game with Ajax and with all eyes on the likes of Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres, one teammate has his eyes set on a training session meeting with the pair.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Gregory Vignal was asked about fears of a test in training against the ex-Red duo and provided the perfect comeback of: “A test for them as well!”

It seems then that the Frenchman will be trying to ensure that he can give a good account of himself at the AXA Training Centre, before playing at Anfield.

It was of course all said in good spirit, as old friends are reunited for the great cause of helping the LFC Foundation – who in turn help those in areas of high need and deprivation across the Liverpool City Region.

Add on that Sven-Goran Eriksson is also being handed a chance to manage the team, it’s set to be a really special occasion for all those inside the stadium.

It’s easy to forget why we all fall in love with football and moments like this weekend’s meeting will show why the sport can be much more than a game.

Everyone will have their heart set on seeing one former hero performing for the Reds one more time and it’s a real chance to roll back the years and relax for once, ahead of a tense title run-in.

Let’s hope that the Dutch visitors will be put to the sword by our former players too!

