Exclusive: Liverpool Legend on playing for Eriksson at Anfield in Ajax Legends game

It’s not often that Liverpool fans can enjoy an international break but with a legends team at Anfield that will be managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson, there’s plenty of reason to be excited.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Gregory Vignal said about his manager for the day: “It’s simply great, I think it’s fantastic for him. I spoke with Johan, his son, two days ago, what a chance to manage Liverpool Football Club.

“And I was listening to the message from Jurgen Klopp a few weeks ago too, I think he was inviting him to lead a proper training session with the first team.

“Sven is a big, massive Liverpool fan so I think it will be a big welcome tomorrow but maybe we’ll see him later on today at training too. I think it will be a special day for him.”

The Frenchman will be part of the side managed by the former England boss and it’s set to be an emotional day for many inside the stadium.

The 42-year-old will be hoping to play some minutes against Ajax and will be doing so among some very talented former players, with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres looking to make an impact.

It’s likely though that the day will be all about the Swede who is fulfilling a life’s ambition to manage the Reds and given his current health condition, it’s an occasion that is more than deserving of making headline news.

Let’s hope it’s a successful one for everyone in a red shirt, including our former left-back who was kind enough to share some time for a chat.

