10 games from glory? Analysing Liverpool’s run-in for the Premier League title race

The March international break provides Liverpool fans with one final breather before the relentless run-in to the Premier League title race.

With 10 matches remaining, the Reds are currently level on points with leaders Arsenal (who boast a superior goal difference) and one ahead of Manchester City.

We take a closer look at Liverpool’s remaining league fixtures, and which games could be decisive in shaping the destination of the trophy.

Brighton (H), 31 March

It’s now been just over two years since Liverpool last got the better of the Seagulls, who’ve won two and drawn two of the subsequent four meetings.

The south coast club have proven to be Jurgen Klopp’s Kryptonite, but the Reds can’t afford to drop points at home to the team currently in eighth, especially when the clash of Man City and Arsenal later that day offers us a perfect chance to steal a march on the other two title contenders.

Sheffield United (H), 4 April

At home to the division’s bottom club, in theory this is Liverpool’s easiest match of the run-in, although Chris Wilder’s men gave us a good game of it in our 2-0 win at Bramall Lane in December.

The Blades have shipped some horrendous batterings in recent weeks, though, and the Reds might privately view this fixture as a chance to reel in some of Arsenal’s goal difference advantage.

Manchester United (A), 7 April

Revenge will be on Liverpool minds when they go to Old Trafford just three weeks after a sickening FA Cup exit at the same venue.

The Reds should’ve had United dead and buried in normal time long before Antony’s equaliser, so there are lessons to be learned from last weekend’s chastening visit to Manchester.

Crystal Palace (H), 14 April

The Eagles might only be 14th in the table at present, but they’ve been tricky opponents for Liverpool in recent clashes, with two draws last season and a stoppage time Harvey Elliot winner needed to ensure a win at Selhurst Park earlier in this campaign.

Darwin Nunez was sent off in the previous edition of this fixture on his competitive home debut for the Reds. He’ll be looking to make headlines for an altogether more positive reason next month.

Fulham (A), 21 April

Liverpool have drawn their last three visits to Craven Cottage, an outcome they can ill afford in a month’s time if they’re to keep their title ambitions intact.

However, the Reds will take heart from already scoring two victories over Marco Silva’s outfit this season, 4-3 in the Premier League and 2-1 in the Carabao Cup, even if both were achieved from losing positions.

Everton (A), TBC

The Goodison Park clash has yet to be rescheduled, although it’ll likely take place around 24 April, currently one of just two guaranteed free midweeks for Liverpool.

Five of our last six away Merseyside derbies have ended in draws, with the 0-0 stalemate in 2019 ultimately proving so costly as the Reds missed out on the title by one point to Man City that year. Klopp will be determined to avoid a similar fate in his swansong campaign.

West Ham (A), 27 April

Liverpool could still potentially meet David Moyes’ side twice more this season, with both teams still involved in the Europa League, although the only way they can meet in that tournament is if they both get to the final.

The Reds won 2-1 at the London Stadium at a similar juncture of the 2022/23 campaign. A repeat of that scoreline would do just fine once again!

Tottenham (H), 4 May

Liverpool have ghosts to lay against Spurs, who drew at Anfield in the title run-in two years ago (another season where we came second by one point) and won 2-1 in the hugely controversial reverse fixture earlier this term.

The team served up a seven-goal thriller in this fixture just over a year ago. Klopp will hope that three points can be secured in more straightforward fashion this time around.

Aston Villa (A), 11 May

The Reds’ final domestic away assignment this season (as it stands) sees them travel to the Midlands to take on an Aston Villa side who could still have a Champions League place in the balance by mid-May.

Liverpool triumphed 3-1 away to Unai Emery’s team on their previous visit – the same outcome could be priceless to the Merseysiders this term.

Wolves (H), 19 May

Wolves also provided the final-day opposition at Anfield in 2019 and 2022, both of which ended in Liverpool wins on the day but a muted post-match atmosphere as Man City triumphed elsewhere to take the Premier League title by a point.

Surely the Reds’ luck won’t be so bad that lightning will strike thrice…will it?

