Who will be Liverpool’s top scorer alongside Mo Salah this season?

Mo Salah has been Liverpool’s top goalscorer for each of the last six seasons, and he leads the way again this campaign after netting his 21st in all competitions during last Sunday’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Egyptian is likely to claim top spot again but which Red will be up there with him? This article assesses our forward players as Jurgen Klopp’s men strive to lift the Premier League and Europa League trophies in May.

Having already claimed the Carabao Cup, the Reds will be aiming to make it a memorable treble before the German’s emotional departure from Anfield.

The Names in the Frame

Liverpool have already scored more than 100 goals across the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have ably supported sharp-shooter Salah in firing the Reds to numerous wins all season. Here’s a look at how each attacker has fared so far in 2023/24

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan is enjoying his second season on Merseyside since joining from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and currently has 17 goals to his name in all competitions.

A player who can miss a glaring opportunity and then net a stunning strike moments later, Nunez has started to find more consistency for Liverpool and has scored six goals in his last seven matches for the club.

Currently second in the scoring charts, as LFC’s leading centre-forward, he will be determined to have his name in lights alongside Salah in the final tally at the end of the season.

Diogo Jota

The forward has only made 28 appearances this season due to injury but has still recorded a goal tally of 14. With a strike rate of one every 112 minutes, Jota is a key player for Liverpool and is set to return to action following the international break.

A versatile option across all of the forward positions, the 27-year-old combines skill with a relentless work-rate, and he regularly finds himself popping up in the right place at the right time.

The Portugal international’s comeback is a boost for Klopp, and seemingly capable of scoring whether starting or coming on from the bench, he will be confident of netting as many as Nunez during the vital run-in.

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo has been a big plus for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, mixing pace with guile to provide the team with a new dimension upfront.

The Netherlands international has scored a total of 20 goals for the Reds, with 13 in this campaign, hitting a brace in the emphatic 6-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Already making more than 40 Liverpool appearances this term by March, the 24-year-old has now played in the Premier League for more than a year and is adept at several different types of finish.

With two months of the season remaining, the attacker’s input is set to be key as the Reds navigate their two most important competitions of the campaign domestically and on the continent.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool’s number 7 has chipped in with an important 11 goals so far this season and will play an integral role for the remainder of the campaign.

Boasting neat skill and clever movement in and around the penalty box, the Colombia international can find the net and is also the perfect foil for his teammates, creating space and energy in the final third to open up opposition defences.

Diaz netted important goals in Liverpool’s opening Premier League games against Chelsea and Bournemouth last August and will be hoping to have the same impact in the matches at the business end of the campaign.

Who Will be King of Liverpool Assists?

Salah and Nunez have recorded the most assists for Liverpool this season, teeing up 12 goals each. While the Egyptian is often regarded as the Reds’ talisman and so often delivers when the team needs him most, the numbers prove how crucial the Uruguayan is in how Klopp’s team set up at home and in Europe.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, so effective and a constant assists supplier, has recorded nine during a season which has included spells in midfield, while Harvey Elliott’s swift eye for a pass has seen him set up seven goals. Alexis McAllister, who is equally adept at playing the ball through the eye of a needle, has six assists while Conor Bradley has recorded the same number in just 18 appearances.

Summing Up

Nunez is scoring goals at a regular rate and is having an important impact alongside Salah. As it stands, he’s likely to push the Egyptian King for the title of Reds’ top scorer for 2023/24, but Jota, Gakpo and Diaz will all have a huge say during the remaining two months of the campaign.

