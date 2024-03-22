Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell morning update for Liverpool fans

Real Madrid are now understood to be ‘monitoring’ Trent Alexander-Arnold amid his unresolved contract situation at Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter), with the fullback’s current terms set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The Merseysiders are not prepared to sell their vice captain, though it remains unclear as to where the player’s frame of mind is at.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool. Current deal expires in June '25 with no talks underway as of now. Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There's no indication of player's views so far. pic.twitter.com/2rCywx2yjH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2024

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold be sold this summer?

Obviously nothing in football is guaranteed, but we reckon there isn’t a cat’s chance in hell of our No.66 trading Liverpool red for Madrid white.

The 25-year-old’s situation should be resolved in the near future now that the club has boxed off two major roles in CEO of Football (in Michael Edwards) with FSG and sporting director (in Richard Hughes).

Though the latter’s most important task before officially joining the club on June 1 will be securing the services of Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

Arranging fresh terms for the likes of Trent, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah has to then be the next top priority.

