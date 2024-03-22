‘Sensational’ Liverpool player Klopp loves just moved closer to Anfield exit

Thiago Alcantara appears to be nearing the exit door at Anfield amid interest from Italy.

The Spanish international – whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season – is understood be the subject of intrigue for both Inter Milan and Juventus, according to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside).

It currently seems unlikely that the 32-year-old (whom Jurgen Klopp once dubbed ‘sensational’, as relayed by footballfancast) will have his termx extended on Merseyside.

Is Thiago Alcantara leaving?

Barring a set of circumstances where our next manager takes a shining to the veteran midfielder, Thiago seems destined to depart.

We’re hopeful that he’ll have at least some part to play in the remainder of the campaign. Either way, it’s a huge shame that such a talented footballer has been unable to have much of an impact on the current season.

The ex-Bayern Munich man has been out for the vast majority of the year (barring a brief cameo against Arsenal).

It’s not exactly how we envisaged our No.6 winding down to the last few months of his contract.

Whatever comes next for our midfield technician, of course, we wish him nothing but the best.

