‘My sources…’: Sky Sports journo knows Xabi Alonso’s next club if he leaves Leverkusen

Florian Plettenberg has reported that Xabi Alonso is more likely to join Bayern Munich than Liverpool should he leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The German reporter acknowledged interest from both Real Madrid and Liverpool amid ‘talks’ with the Bavarian champions.

“Bayern are pushing for him but there are no negotiations. Talks have taken place, no negotiations,” the Sky Sports reporter claimed. “It’s difficult to get him, but Bayern Munich is optimistic.”

Plettenberg went on to add: “Clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid want to sign him. But, again, our clear information: If he would leave Leverkusen in the summer, he would join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool.”

The Spaniard’s contract with the Bundesliga challengers runs until the summer of 2026. It has been rumoured that the 42-year-old would prefer to stay put in Germany and await the exit of Carlo Ancelotti from Madrid.

Is Xabi Alonso going to Bayern?

We’d take this update with just a pinch of salt, Reds.

Whilst it’s perfectly rational for the former Liverpool midfielder to stay put in Germany and move to Munich, it shouldn’t be assumed that Alonso’s natural next step is the dominant club in the Bundesliga.

Sources in England, certainly, don’t appear to be aligned with reports coming out of Germany on the matter.

As Christian Falk confirmed in an exclusive with CaughtOffside: Expect Liverpool to fight to the bitter end for our former star’s signature.

