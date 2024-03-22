Trent has potential return date firmly in mind as positive training ground update emerges

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a date in mind for his hopeful return to action for Liverpool, amid a positive update from the AXA Training Centre.

The Reds’ vice-captain has been sidelined with a knee injury since the 3-1 win over Burnley last month, aggravating a previous issue from January, but it seems that he might be nearing a comeback.

According to The Telegraph, the 25-year-old is increasing his workload in training during the international break and is ‘optimistically’ targeting a return for the Anfield clash against Sheffield United on 4 April, three days before we visit Old Trafford.

Liverpool could be on the verge of getting a few of their injured players back by the time the Premier League season resumes over Easter, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and now Trent seemingly close to returning (premierinjuries.com).

It bodes well that the vice-captain is likely to be back for the trip to Manchester United, a fixture for which Jurgen Klopp will need the strongest squad possible as we seek to exact revenge for last Sunday’s sickening FA Cup defeat to our eternal rivals.

The question remains as to whether the 25-year-old would come straight in at right-back or be deployed in the midfield role in which he’s excelled in recent months, with one of Conor Bradley or Wataru Endo possibly seeing their starting berths at risk as a result.

The likelier scenario is that Trent comes in for the Northern Ireland youngster, who’s stepped up commendably over the past few weeks, and operates in the hybrid role that we first saw at this juncture of last season in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Liverpool have managed to remain firmly in the Premier League title hunt despite having to do without their influential number 66 for an extended period. His prospective return for the run-in to the campaign should make the Reds an even stronger proposition for the final 10 matches of the top-flight term.

