European giants ‘exhaustively monitoring’ situation of £180k-p/w Liverpool stalwart – report

Liverpool’s renaissance under Jurgen Klopp has seemingly ended the days of top players using Anfield as a stepping stone for a move to a European giant.

However, that hasn’t quelled reports from Spain (via Football Espana) that Real Madrid are keeping a very close watch on the situation of one current Reds stalwart.

Los Blancos are believed to be ‘exhaustively monitoring’ Trent Alexander-Arnold as he enters the final 15 months of his current £180,000-per-week contract (Capology), in keeping with the LaLiga leaders’ modus operandi of prowling for players entering the final year of their existing deals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are billed as the clear favourites to land the 25-year-old if he leaves Liverpool, even if there has been no contact as of yet between the two clubs.

There can be an element of silly season to transfer rumours during an international break, and this one falls under that very category.

Trent mightn’t have a whole lot of time remaining on his current contract, but not so little that an exit is inevitable, and the process of tying down Liverpool’s standout players should accelerate now that Richard Hughes has been confirmed as sporting director.

One of the first items in the 44-year-old’s in-tray is to secure new deals for the likes of the vice-captain, along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, all of whom are currently due to become free agents on 1 July 2025.

Trent has spoken repeatedly about his pride in representing his boyhood club, and even going into the post-Jurgen Klopp era, the new manager will surely preserve the 25-year-old’s status as one of the leaders in the Anfield dressing room and on the pitch.

We can take the Real Madrid rumours with more than a pinch of salt, in all honesty. We can’t see the West Derby native packing his bags for the Spanish capital any time soon.

