What Liverpool insider has heard the club say about Jamal Musiala ahead of the summer

Jamal Musiala may have his best years ahead of him, but it seems unlikely that they’ll be played at Anfield as things currently stand.

Neil Jones shared one conversation with sources at Liverpool who confirmed the Reds’ admiration for the 21-year-old footballer.

“Musiala is different. At 21 he has his best years ahead of him, and he absolutely has the potential to be one of the very best in his position,” the Covering Liverpool journalist told CaughtOffside.

“I know that from a Bayern point of view, they are desperate to retain him, and I also know that pretty much every other top club in Europe, Liverpool included, would want to be in the conversation should he leave. I don’t imagine Manchester City or Real Madrid would be sitting on their hands there!

“Liverpool’s stance whenever I’ve asked has always been a ‘well, yes, of course we like him’ but as far as I’m aware there is nothing more concrete than that, despite the links. If I were a gambler, I’d bet on him staying at Bayern – even if I would love to see him at Anfield!”

Bayern Munich, understandably, will be particularly keen to keep hold of one of the most gifted players in European football.

Rest assured, of course, that the Merseysiders won’t stay stagnant in the upcoming market. The impending exit of Jurgen Klopp – and the impending arrival of a new manager in the summer – heralds the prospect of new arrivals.

Could another Bayern Munich star pique Liverpool’s interest?

We’ve been long linked with a move for former Pep Guardiola protege Joshua Kimmich.

Though that may be one move we’d be well-advised keeping away from, according to Jones: “Joshua Kimmich, for example, is being linked away, although from a Liverpool perspective I’d be giving that one a wide berth.”

The German international is some talent and could fill a need for the Reds in the holding six. That said, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the player is 29 years of age and would certainly require some leeway on our transfer policy of targeting younger players.

Thiago Alcantara, of course, demonstrates that we are prepared to bend our own rules where the talent in question is particularly noteworthy.

Only time will tell whether our recruitment team opts to break its own rule a second time going.

Could Liverpool raid Bayer Leverkusen?

It seems inevitable that Leverkusen will be the target of many a wandering eye this summer – particularly should they win a first-ever Bundesliga title.

The German outfit find themselves top of the table by 10 points thanks to up-and-coming manager Xabi Alonso – another intriguing quantity as far as Liverpool and Bayern Munich are concerned.

Alas, there is the possibility that neither party will be able to secure his signature this summer. Christian Falk now reports of rumours swirling over the possibility of the Spaniard staying put until 2026 in order to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Leverkusen, however, may not be able to guarantee such short-term loyalty from all of their top stars should the Premier League come calling.

The priority for Liverpool is cover for Mo Salah

It remains to be seen what exactly our Egyptian King will look to do this summer ahead of his contract expiring in 2025.

Our expectation is that he will resist any Saudi offers that come his way at the end of the season.

However, that still leaves the head-scratching conundrum of how to protect the position long-term.

Snapping up a young, right-sided attacker who can learn from Salah, at the very least over the next season, seems the most appealing option.

Perhaps a new contract may even be on the cards for our top goalscorer!

