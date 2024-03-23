John Achterberg and Jarell Quansah were wowed by Liverpool gem’s international exploits

John Achterberg and Jarell Quansah were among those to make their feelings known about one Liverpool player’s exploits on international duty this week.

Harvey Elliott helped himself to two goals as England’s under-21s thrashed their Azerbaijan counterparts 5-1 in the qualifiers for next year’s European Championship.

Following the 20-year-old’s brace in Baku, he took to Instagram with a few images of himself from the match, posting the succinct caption ‘x2’.

The Liverpool attacker unsurprisingly came in for plenty of praise in the comments on that post, with Reds goalkeeping coach Achterberg replying with ‘Top’ followed by clapping and two fire emojis, while Quansah commented with heart and fire emojis.

If Elliott can repeat the trick against Luxembourg on Tuesday night and continue to impress for his club in the run-in to the season, there might just be a seat on the plane to Euro 2024 with the England senior squad yet!

You can view the Liverpool forward’s Instagram post – along with the replies from Achterberg and Quansah – below, via harvelliott: