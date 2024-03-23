Fabio Carvalho drops five-word hint over his Liverpool plans as he seeks to fulfil big ambition

Fabio Carvalho has dropped a hint over his plans at Liverpool once his current loan spell at Hull City concludes.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult temporary stint at RB Leipzig in the first half of the campaign but has excelled at the MKM Stadium, with four goals in 11 games for the Tigers so far (Transfermarkt).

In an interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), the attacker was asked if he intends to return to Anfield, swiftly replying: “Yes, in the pre-season.”

Carvalho also outlined his burning ambition as a player, saying: “I went to Liverpool because I want to be the best player in the world…I think about being the best in the world every day. That’s what I work towards. To be the best, you have to learn from the best and work towards it every day. That’s what I’m always focused on.”

READ MORE: (Video) Gregory Vignal rushes to hug Sven-Goran Eriksson in celebrating goal for LFC Legends

READ MORE: (Video) Sven-Goran Eriksson awarded hero’s welcome at Anfield ahead of legends game

After a difficult 2023 for the youngster, his loan at Hull is reinvigorating him, with Carvalho making the most of the increased game-time being offered to him.

If he can add a few more goals for Liam Rosenior’s side before the end of the season, he stands every chance of being included in the first-team squad at Liverpool under the new manager, with the 21-year-old having not had much of a look-in under Jurgen Klopp.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Whoever takes over in the Anfield dugout can’t help but be impressed by the youngster’s determination to strive towards being ‘the best in the world’.

That might seem a grandiose statement from Carvalho, but it’s the mentality that we like to hear from Reds players. Even if he never quite makes it to Ballon D’Or level, all we can ask is that the attacker makes the most of his considerable talent.

2023 didn’t go as he would’ve liked, but 2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in the career of the Portugal under-21 international.

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more