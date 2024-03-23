(Video) Djibril Cisse’s deft header draws Liverpool level in Legends match v Ajax

Djibril Cisse was among the goals for Liverpool Legends in a thoroughly entertaining contest against their Ajax counterparts at Ajax this afternoon.

The Reds trailed 2-0 at half-time but fought back to hit the front in the final 15 minutes, with the French striker grabbing the equaliser on 74 minutes.

Steven Gerrard whipped a free kick into the penalty area that the Ajax defence were unable to clear, with Dirk Kuyt hooking it back into the six-yard box for Cisse to nod it deftly past Bogdan Lobont and level the match.

You can view Cisse’s goal below, via @empireofthekop on X: