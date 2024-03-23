(Video) Nabil El Zhar’s fantastic finish completes Liverpool turnaround in Legends match v Ajax

Nabil El Zhar completed the Liverpool Legends’ turnaround in a thoroughly entertaining match against their Ajax counterparts at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds trailed 0-2 at half-time before levelling through Gregory Vignal and Djibril Cisse, and they hit the front in the 80th minute through the Moroccan winger.

The French striker showed the necessary determination in the lead-up to claim the assist, playing the ball through to the 37-year-old, who had Fernando Torres in support but opted to go it alone and was duly rewarded with an emphatic finish past Bogdan Lobont.

You can view El Zhar’s goal by scrolling to 79:14 on the match clock in the video below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: