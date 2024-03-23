(Video) Sven-Goran Eriksson and John Barnes salute the Anfield faithful; warm welcome in return

Sven-Goran Eriksson was afforded a hero’s welcome when he set foot on the Anfield pitch before today’s Liverpool Legends match against Ajax, and the adulation continued alongside an all-time Reds great.

The Swede takes charge of the LFC squad this afternoon, with John Barnes among those on the management team, and they were both given a rousing reception when making their way back to the dressing rooms.

The duo applauded and waved to the fans in appreciation as they walked towards the tunnel, with both wearing broad smiles as they did so.

It was wonderful to see Eriksson being so warmly welcomed at Anfield, and to witness him taking in his surroundings alongside the legendary ‘Digger’.

You can view the video of Eriksson and Barnes below, via @empireofthekop on X: