(Video) Emotional Eriksson graciously reciprocates Anfield’s appreciation after LFC Legends match

Sven-Goran Eriksson was straining to keep his emotions in check as he joined in a post-match lap of honour following Liverpool Legends’ 4-2 win over their Ajax counterparts at Anfield this afternoon.

The 76-year-old, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January, was given the opportunity to fulfil his lifelong dream of managing the Reds as he took charge of the LFC side for today’s match.

He lapped up the appreciation of the Merseyside faithful before kick-off, and those in attendance showed their feelings towards the Swede after the full-time whistle as well.

Eriksson clearly looked emotional as he took in the applause of the Liverpool supporters, graciously reciprocating their kindness by applauding them and giving an appreciative wave.

Even aside from a thoroughly entertaining match, it was a fantastic day for all concerned at Anfield. Well done to the club for giving the 76-year-old the chance to live out his long-held dream; it was very clear from today’s scenes how much it meant to him.

You can view the clip of Eriksson post-match below, via @LFC on X: