(Video) Sven-Goran Eriksson awarded hero’s welcome at Anfield ahead of legends game

Sven-Goran Eriksson was given the honour of being manager of Liverpool’s legends for the day and the reception he received when he first arrived on the pitch was special.

Although far from full, the supporters inside Anfield ahead of kick-off rose to their feet to give the Swede a warm Merseyside welcome.

It’s great to see how happy both manager and fans are with the occasion and it’s set to be a day that everyone will remember for a long time.

It’s amazing how football can come together for moments like this and we can all agree that the 76-year-old deserves this occasion.

You can view the video of Eriksson at Anfield via @empireofthekop on X:

Sven's first steps on the Anfield pitch this afternoon ❤️👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/9bPfjTpR5E — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 23, 2024

