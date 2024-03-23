(Video) Steven Gerrard gives some Liverpool fans a treat prior to Legends match at Anfield

Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield for the Liverpool Legends match this afternoon, and he gave some Reds supporters a memento or two to cherish prior to kick-off.

The 43-year-old gave his time to a group of fans gathered near the dugouts, stopping to sign a few autographs and pose for photographs with those fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time.

It’s now been almost nine years since our legendary former captain last played for the club, but clearly he’s still very much a man in demand when it comes to an opportunity for a pre-match memento.

It’s wonderful to see Gerrard being so giving of his time, enabling those supporters to come away from Anfield later with a memory to savour.

