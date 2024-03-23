(Video) Gregory Vignal arrows brilliant finish into bottom corner in Liverpool Legends match

Gregory Vignal never scored for Liverpool during his career with the Reds, but he came back to Anfield to net for the Legends team against Ajax this afternoon.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side were trailing 2-0 early in the second half when they launched an attack along the right flank.

Mark Gonzalez crossed the ball into the penalty area, and the French defender ran onto it at the edge of the box, crashing a brilliant first-time finish into the bottom corner of the visitor’s net in front of the Kop.

The best strikers in world football would be proud of that strike from Vignal, who can finally say that he’s scored at Anfield!

You can view Vignal’s goal by scrolling to 53:47 on the match clock in the video below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: