‘Really good relationship’ – Journalist drops encouraging update in Liverpool’s managerial search

Ben Jacobs has shared an encouraging update regarding Liverpool’s search for a managerial successor to Jurgen Klopp.

The appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director earlier this week enables the Anfield hierarchy to switch their full attention towards finding the club’s next manager.

Although the 44-year-old technically doesn’t start in his new role until 1 June, the cordial relationship between LFC and Bournemouth, who he’s leaving for the Reds gig, allows for him to begin working on the managerial search straight away.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs outlined: “Bournemouth and Liverpool have a really good relationship, and everyone’s been very transparent and upfront, so Hughes has the green light to work on the recruitment for Klopp’s replacement, and Bournemouth are entirely comfortable with that. The start date is officially 1st June, but he has jobs to do right now and will do that very openly.

“Liverpool’s leading candidate is Xabi Alonso. Sources make no secret of that. But as ever with Liverpool, it’s a thorough process.”

With Alonso also being coveted by Bayern Munich, Liverpool can’t afford to wait around for the official start of Hughes’ tenure to advance with their search for Klopp’s successor.

Thankfully, Bournemouth are being amenable to him focusing on his Anfield duties even though his spell as the Cherries’ technical director doesn’t formally conclude until the end of this season.

In addition to stepping up the managerial recruitment process, the 44-year-old will also be busying himself with negotiations over new contracts for players whose deals are nearing their expiry date, along with plotting a strategy for the summer transfer window.

The sooner that Hughes can get his teeth into each of those crucial tasks, the better for Liverpool. Therefore, the transparency with which the changeover is being handled could be to the Reds’ considerable benefit.

