(Video) Luis Diaz pulls off awesome assist in Colombia’s victory over Spain

Luis Diaz claimed an assist in Colombia’s 1-0 victory over Spain on Friday night, and it was a magnificent one from the Liverpool attacker.

The 27-year-old got the better of Daniel Vivian in a foot race to take possession on the left flank before running at the Athletic Bilbao defender, jinking past him on the edge of the penalty area.

Lucho then dinked the ball towards the back post and Daniel Munoz ran onto it, unleashing a volleyed first-time finish past David Raya for the only goal of the night at the London Stadium.

It was an exquisite finish from the Crystal Palace right-back, set up by a dazzling assist from Diaz, who’s set to line up against his international teammate at Anfield on 14 April.

