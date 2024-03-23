92% pass success: Liverpool maestro showed ‘enormous quality’ in his country’s win last night

One Liverpool player was hailed for his ‘enormous quality’ during his country’s win on Friday night.

World champions Argentina eased to a 3-0 victory over El Salvador in their friendly in Philadelphia, with Alexis Mac Allister coming off the bench for the final 17 minutes.

That was still time enough for him to make a decent impact on proceedings, as highlighted by the player ratings for TyC Sports, whose reporter Gaston Recondo wrote: “A handful of minutes was enough to enjoy his enormous quality.”

READ MORE: ‘Always thinking…’ – Dirk Kuyt saw ‘future coach’ traits in Xabi Alonso during LFC playing days

READ MORE: John Achterberg and Jarell Quansah were wowed by Liverpool gem’s international exploits

Mac Allister’s statistics from his substitute appearance against El Salvador make for positive reading.

As per Sofascore, he completed 92% of his passes (24/26), won three of his five duels, made two successful dribbles and played two key passes during little more than a quarter of an hour on the pitch.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 25-year-old came into the international break in flying form for Liverpool, with four goals and four assists in his last eight matches for the Reds (Transfermarkt) as he reaps the rewards from moving further up the pitch following Wataru Endo’s return from the Asian Cup.

Argentina take on Costa Rica in another friendly in midweek, and Jurgen Klopp will be desperately hoping that the midfielder comes through that game unscathed so that he can be primed and ready for the run-in to the club season.

On current form, Mac Allister will be nothing short of crucial for us if we’re to triumph in either or both of the Premier League and Europa League.

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more