(Video) Liverpool Legends training footage shows that Fernando Torres is still a pure finisher

Fernando Torres is one of the most lethal finishers that Liverpool have had in the 21st century, and to this day the Spaniard has lost none of that penalty box prowess.

‘El Nino’ turned 40 this week and will be in action for the LFC Legends team today. He and his teammates trained last night ahead of the fixture, and he showed just why he netted 81 goals in 142 appearances for the Reds between 2007 and 2011 (Transfermarkt).

Footage from the club’s social media channels showed him effortlessly scooping the ball into the far corner of the net, sprinting into gap to finish one chance, and brilliantly flicking the ball behind him from a low cross.

Torres was hands-down one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, and it seems from the training ground clips that he could still do a fine job if hypothetically he were to be coaxed out of retirement!

You can view El Nino’s training finishes below, via @LFC on X: