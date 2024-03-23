(Video) Persistence pays off for Fernando Torres as El Nino caps Liverpool Legends win at Anfield

Fernando Torres proved during the Liverpool v Ajax Legends match at Anfield today that persistence pays off for the best strikers.

‘El Nino’ had several decent opportunities throughout the afternoon but had to wait until the 84th minute to finally get on the scoresheet.

Mark Gonzalez crossed to the edge of the six-yard box and Ajax goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont misjudged its trajectory, with the Spanish striker getting on the end of the chance. The ball rolled inelegantly off the post before rebounding kindly for the 40-year-old to help it over the line.

Torres’ goal completed a 4-2 win for Liverpool Legends today, having been 0-2 down at half-time before an impressive second half turnaround.

You can view Torres’ goal by scrolling to 83:40 on the match clock in the video below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: